It looks like Saints Row will be at Gamescom reveal

It’s been a little over two years since publisher THQ Nordic announced a new Saints Row title was “deep in development” at series studio Volition, and finally it seems the silence around the game is about to be broken, if a tantalising new tease is anything to go by.

The tease in question comes courtesy of noted presenter and producer Geoff Keighley, who shared some intriguing art on Twitter earlier today – featuring a heavily graffitied wall adorned with the word ‘Rebooting’ and, crucially, the Saints’ beloved fleur-de-lis emblem.

This same image appears on Saints Row’s official Twitter account and website. In case there were any doubts regarding its relationship to series, it is now clear that the real question about what title would be Saints Row’s first number Saints Row title since 2015 remains: “When will we find out more?” “.

WHAT COULD IT ALL MEAN?

It’s all back to Keighley for this tweet – and specifically his caption that accompanied the original tweet which said, “5 Days until Gamescom on Wednesday.” This year, we are “Bossing” it. The title ‘Bossinging’ refers to Boss, the protagonist created by players in the series.

Keighley completed his tease with a plug for next week’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two hour livestream event – kicking off at 7pm in the UK/11am PT next Wednesday, 25th August – promising a “new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond”. If that does not include Saints Row being relaunched, I am officially baffled.