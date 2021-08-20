Japan Crypto Heist Hackers Steal Nearly $100 Million

Leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has been hit by hackers, with almost $100m (PS73m) estimated to have been stolen.
It was announced by the company that certain digital currency wallets had been compromised.
This is the second largest theft of cryptocurrency in recent times.
Poly Network, a digital token platform was the victim of an $600m heist last week.
The company posted on Twitter that “We regret to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm pockets were compromised”, and they are now moving assets into the cold account.
Digital wallets that are referred to as ‘warm’ and ‘hot’ are typically located online. They are designed to make it easier for users to access their cryptocurrency. However, cold wallets can be more difficult to access offline.
Elliptic, a blockchain analytics company, said that its analysis revealed that approximately $97 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen. This included Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens.
Liquid stated that it is tracking the movements of stolen cryptocurrency and working together with exchanges to recover and freeze the assets.
Liquid was founded in 2014 and has served millions of clients around the globe.
According to CoinMarketCap data, it is among the top 20 largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of daily trading volume.
After a hacker discovered a flaw in the system, Poly Network’s $600 million was taken from it.
Poly Network stated that the amount of money that you have stolen is among the largest in history of defi [decentralised financing],”
The hacker who went by the name Mr White Hat has since returned approximately $427 million of these assets.
Liquid was not the only Japanese cryptocurrency platform that has been hit by major heists.
In 2014, Tokyo-based exchange MtGox collapsed after almost half a billion dollars of bitcoin went missing, while Coincheck was hacked in a $530m heist in 2018.
Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 05:19.19 +0000