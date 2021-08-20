Jenn Harley was charged with domestic violence. Joseph Ambrosole and June Incident

- Advertisement -

Jenn Harley was charged with 2 counts in connection to a June incident of domestic violence with Joseph Ambrosole.

After a heavy night, Harley allegedly got into an altercation on June 19 with Ambrosole. She allegedly threatened to shoot her n ****’, and she also threatened to kill her right f ****** Now.

Michael Cristalli, Harley’s lawyer, told TMZ the charges were ‘unsubstantiated’.

Cristalli maintained his client’s trust and said that there was going to be overwhelming mitigation evidence [that] Jenn didn’t commit any crime]. “

After a night on the town, she began throwing racial insults and brandishing her gun at Ambrosole.

The evening was described by law enforcement to the newspaper at the time. They also spoke out about the drama between Crazy Horse 3 and Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas, which then continued at home.

According to reports, the duo disagreed over the amount of alcohol she drank and the best place for them to park their car. They continued their argument into the club where security asked them to get out.

The argument continued on the way home, where Harley’s anguish allegedly escalated to the point that she even tried throwing his phone out of the window.

Harley, who was reportedly looking for his phone at the station, pulled over and got in the car’s driver seat. He left the vehicle stranded. This forced him to search for his way home, which led to more violence.

According to authorities, Ambrosole said Ambrosole told them that he had arrived at their home and continued to have conversations with Harley, after which Harley threatened Ambrosole with the gun before fleeing.

Happy times: Just one month prior to the incident, the pair were pictured together in Las Vegas.

Police eventually caught her and booked her for domestic violence assault with deadly weapon, which she will face in court.

Gina Rodriguez, her representative for Harley told TMZ just one month following the incident that occurred on the weekend Ortiz Magro and Ortiz Magro were engaged.

"Jenn Harley decided to go to a Las Vegas rehabilitation facility in order to get treatment for her alcohol dependence." The statement stated that she made this decision because she wanted to be the best mother she could be to her children.

Harley has a son, Mason, who is 11 years old from her previous partnership. She also shares a daughter Ariana, three years old with the Jersey Shore veteran.

The treatment: Harley’s rep informed TMZ just one month later that Harley checked in to a 28-day alcohol program.

And their on-off relationship from 2017 to 2019 was also rife with issues including numerous physical altercations, cheating allegations, and domestic violence arrests on both sides.

She showed up at a Vegas hotel to film Season 2 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

She was later arrested for domestic battery just weeks after she was accused of hitting him in the face with a knife and then dragging him along with a car, causing him injuries.

However, she did not face any charges due to insufficient evidence. She denied the fact and turned it against him. But, in 2019, she was again arrested for domestic battery.