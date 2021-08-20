Kennedy is a “natural fit” for the new Toronto Bureau role Chef

Automotive News Canada appoints David Kennedy to the Toronto Bureau Chief. This new position is intended to strengthen the journalistic commitment in reporting on the auto industry. Kennedy will replace John Irwin, who will be joining sibling publication Automotive News Detroit.

Kennedy (32 years old) has been a reporter and editor for seven years covering key Canadian sectors.

He was most recently editor of on-Site, which reported on Canada’s infrastructure and construction markets. He covered manufacturing and clean technology, with a focus on issues like Industry 4.0, vehicle electrification, and other topics.

According to Jeff Melnychuk, Editor-in-Chief, “David fits well for Automotive News Canada because the industry is rapidly evolving in all aspects, from cybersecurity, digital retail, vehicle electrification, and the advancements of artificial intelligence.”

Kennedy started his career in journalism as a freelance journalist for The Globe and Mail and Maclean’s magazines. Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ont. and a post-grad journalism diploma at Centennial College, Toronto.

Kennedy can be reached by phone at 416 712-1378, or email [email protected]





