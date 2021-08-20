Larry Fitzgerald is back with the Cardinals. Broad Receiver says that he doesn’t feel the ‘urge’ to play now

One of the NFL’s greatest wide receivers may be gone.

Larry Fitzgerald said Friday on his new SiriusXM Radio show, “Let’s Go,” that he doesn’t have “the urge to play right now” and that “for now, I’ll be a radio broadcaster,” according to the Cardinals. Jim Gray hosts the show weekly with Tom Brady and Fitzgerald.

- Advertisement -

“I’m not sure how I will feel in September and October or November, but today I don’t feel the need. Fitzgerald said Gray that Fitzgerald must be considerate of this. “Football’s not one of these games that you can just walk around and enjoy, but you have to be prepared to plan and complete the tasks you need.

MORE: What channel is Chiefs vs. Cardinals on today?

Fitzgerald, 37 years old, is an unrestricted and free agent. Fitzgerald has been with the Cardinals for his whole 17-year NFL football career. He ranks second in receiving yards (1,492) as well as receptions (1.432), behind Jerry Rice. Seizeth place in all-time history with 121 reception touchdowns.

Fitzgerald’s track record is one of endurance. He has only missed three games in his entire career, while he never skipped more than three games. He played in 13 games last year and had career-lows of 54 receptions, receiving yards (409), and one receiving touchdown. If he returns to Arizona, he would join DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Christian Kirk and Green in an enviable wide receiver room.

- Advertisement -

ESPN reported in July that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the “ball’s in his court” as to whether Fitzgerald wants to return for another season with Arizona or move on — to retirement or another team.

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 23.42:57 +0000