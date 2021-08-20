Le Mans’s hypercar rules could soon permit race cars to be imported into the UK Roads

Tomorrow will see the debut of the new Hypercar class, which is much cheaper than LMP1. This marks a change in the famous 24-hour endurance race of France. Although the cars look very similar, manufacturers have shown great interest in the new Hypercar class.
Peugeot will return in 2022. Ferrari confirms their return one year later.
Brands such as Bentley, Audi, Mazda and Mazda are also looking for entrants in the next decade.
This simple change allows manufacturers to use their road cars plans as a basis for their race car designs.
Although this isn’t necessary for endurance racing, it allows manufacturers to combine their road and race campaigns.
You must build at least one car if you want to base it on Aston martin’s road car, as he was planning with the Valkyrie.
You don’t need a prototype if you build it from scratch, which is what Toyota and Gliuckenhaus chose to do.
Jim Glickenahus can build you a road-going version of this car.
Glickenhaus will be making its Le Mans debut, but has already made plans to produce road-going versions of the car.
Brand has suggested that 24 models may be available, with vehicles expected to become road legal in the UK and USA.
Toyota revealed earlier this year that it plans to expand its GR performance range using a new Hypercar directly based upon the Le Mans machines.
Last year, the new GR Super Sport Hypercar (also known as the Racing Machine) was displayed at Le Mans.
Japanese manufacturer revealed previously that the GR Super Sport produced around 986bhp, with a small production run.
Rumours abound that the project was scrapped following a fiery crash in testing. However, Toyota has yet to confirm.
Shigeki Toyama, President of Toyota Gazoo Racing previously stated that racing at Le Mans helped Toyota develop its electric technology.
He stated that information gained at the track can be directly translated to car production.
Sport CEO Linda Jackson stated that although Peugeot won’t build the road-going version of its new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar model, it will continue to be road-worthy.
She stated that “Le Mans provides us with a favorable environment to validate hybrid systems and technologies, which we are developing in order to lower the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of our roads cars.”
