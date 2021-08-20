Louise Minchin, BBC Breakfast host, tears to my eyes. ’embarrassment’ over breaking down

Louise spoke out about the moment she became emotional after being surprised by her emotions.
She admitted that she had a passion for coffee since she started studying at St Andrew’s.
- Advertisement -
Also, she admitted that she doesn’t think she could do a morning show stint without the experience.
Her words were: “One my greatest emotions after lockdown was being in a position to be able go back into the town and get a Jaunty [Goat] takeaway.”
Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 10:21.09 +0000
- Advertisement -