Manny Pacquiao probably didn’t see this as the end of his long and successful career.

Pacquiao, unlike most fighters wanted to finish his career against the hardest opponent possible. This is unusual for someone who will soon turn 43. Many of his fellow fighters have moved on to fight non-threats in exhibition for huge paydays. Pacquiao, however, is here to help the next generation learn what it takes to become the best.

The first-ever and only eight division world champion in boxing is addressing reporters at the arena. He could be stepping into the ring 72 hours later to face his final bout. It’s not the opponent he imagined. This was to have been against Errol Sence Jr. who is regarded as being younger and more powerful than Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao may be last to hold court before a fight for writers in boxing. What’s your favorite Pac Man memory, if Saturday is the end of Manny’s professional career? pic.twitter.com/8pUsb11qAR — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale)August 19, 2021

Pacquiao states, “I want to take on the most difficult challenges.” Not everyone believed him. He decided to take on Spence as a challenge in the perceived final act of the sport.

Spence was injured in training two weeks prior to the 2021 biggest fight. Pacquiao will now face Yordenis Urgas, who is high-risk and low-reward. It is possible for him to announce his Philippine presidential candidacy and end his boxing career.

When Pacquiao is asked about Spence’s injury, he sighs and says that he felt a bit disappointed. Manny-style, Pacquiao finds the silver lining and smiles at it. “When Ugas took my belt and told me it was him, I smiled.

Ugas holds a title in the world that Pacquiao used to own, but he has never won it. Inactivity led to Ugas losing the WBA Super Welterweight title. With COVID taking over the sport world, no one was active. The World Boxing Association took his title and gave it to Ugas.

Manny was the one to do it.

He wants the title back, he loves titles. He is not only the world’s eight-division champion in boxing, but also holds four world championships. They were won the hard way, so it’s not easy for him to lose one.

Pacquiao’s stateside debut was made just over twenty years ago in this very arena against Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, for the IBF-122-pound title. This title is the second of his major career titles.

Pacquiao recites, “Twenty-years ago, I was here to support Oscar De La Hoya’s fight against Javier Castillejo in June 23rd,” before taking time to admire the arena which essentially made him an American superstar. Manny Pacquiao is a great fighter and I am so grateful to the MGM.

Manny Pacquiao, back then, was the hunter. He’s still the hunter, twenty years later.

Unheard of was the way that the small Filipino fighter fought through all weight classes. Pacquiao stunned the world two years after his defeat to Ledwaba. He announced his arrival in fight by pumping Marco Antonio Barrera, a world featherweight champion. His belt collection grew as his fame grew. Juan Manuel Marquez won the super featherweight title. David Diaz was defeated for a lightweight title. Ricky Hatton was brutally stopped for making him a 140-pound champion. Miguel Cotto was made a champion at 147 pounds. Antonio Margarito, despite his size, was crushed by Pacquiao to become a junior middleweight champion in eight divisions.

It was a remarkable tear that transformed Pacquiao, a Filipino fighter who wasn’t well-known into one of the most important megastars in the sport’s history. The greatest of all his accomplishments was not related to a World Championship. It’s his fight in 2008 that made him “over” and established him as a pro wrestler. That would have been the brutal beating that he gave to an icon and pay-per view star in 2008.

Pacquiao smiles and nods to reporters, “My greatest satisfying victory was against Oscar De La Hoya.” It was a rare feat. It’s not common for boxers to do this.

It is rare that fighters can sustain such a high level of relevance as Pacquiao. Pacquiao would force De La Hoya to retire at 35. Some thought this was too much. Here Pacquiao, at 42 years old is looking to take on the most difficult opponents. Pacquiao, at 40 years old, won the WBA Super Welterweight title in 2019 against Keith Thurman. This proved to be more than just a paycheck. Pacquiao was there to show the world and himself that he is one of the top fighters in the world.

He did not have to. He didn’t need to choose Errol Spence Jr. for his next opponent. For his final fight, he could have chosen a more difficult opponent. Manny Pacquiao was not built that way. He chose to face a low-risk opponent in Ugas instead of cancelling his plans.

Ugas, an Olympic bronze medalist has a complicated style which can make it difficult for you to stand out against. Although Shawn Porter lost to Ugas in a split decision, the Cuban made it clear that he was a danger.

If they were forced to, nobody would want to take on the fight against Ugas. Here’s Pacquiao, announcing his willingness to take on the challenge.

Pacquiao said, “I had no idea what my boxing career would be like.” Pacquiao says, “I transformed from nothing into something to inspire people inside and outside the boxing ring.”

“This fight is going to be exciting and I will do my best to please the fans Saturday night.”

His profile rose and so did Pacquiao’s desire to serve his Filipino people. In 2010, he became a politician and served as senator for the Philippines from 2016 to 2016. If he wins Ugas, Pacquiao would likely have to face his most difficult challenge outside the boxing ring. It is possible that he may decide to run as a presidential candidate. He will have to quit boxing if he decides to run for president because of the commitment he makes to it.

He will leave behind an unrivalled legacy in boxing if he makes that choice. Floyd Mayweather might have an undefeated record, but Pacquiao’s accomplishments and resume are hard to overlook.

When Pacquiao was asked if he thought another fighter could do what he does, Pacquiao replied “That’s difficult to do.” “Fourty-eight weight divisions?” It’s difficult.

He is the last member of an endangered breed. He is a fighter who refuses to accept a challenge, despite all odds. The Filipino, like young fighters looking to fight Manny Pacquiao is equally interested in making his name.

Pacquiao will take a title if you hold it. Pacquiao must prove that you can be considered the best. Pacquiao is not interested in exhibition or soft fights. He wants to make a lot of money. He wants to be recognized as the best. Pacquiao isn’t just interested in being the greatest boxer. He must also be the most humane person for his country.

Pacquiao states, “My heart desires are not material.” My fame and fortune don’t really matter what I have done. My relationship with God is what is most important. I also care about how I can be of service to others. This is what I hold dear to my heart. After Manny Pacquiao has passed away, I hope that they will remember Manny Pacquiao as a great boxer and a person who helps people.

We should love people beyond the ring. Boxing is simple. Boxing is fun. It’s entertainment, but also an inspiration for the rest of the world.

Mission accomplished, win or lose on Saturday night

