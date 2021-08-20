Minecraft 1.18 Release Date: When will Caves and Cliffs Part 2 be available?

While downloading the latest Snapshots experimental will give you a glimpse into Minecraft 1.18, it does not contain the exciting new features that are being made for Minecraft in 2021. Caves and Cliffs was pushed back many times because of its unique combination of game-changing mechanics and new content. - Advertisement - Microsoft confirmed that Mojang developers will announce Minecraft 1.18’s release date in 2021. Due to technical difficulties associated with the patch, the Minecraft team has confirmed they will need to drop Caves and Cliffs Part 2 twice in April. Mojang released the following statement: “Because the size of this update, and the drastic changes it brings about the Overworld in general, there are significant technical challenges that we must overcome before some parts of the update can ship.

Take the totally redesigned world generation. It affects all Minecraft's caves and mountains. This feature will completely transform the Overworld including its height. We must consider not only the impact it can have on the environment, but how this will also affect our performance. The bottom line is that having too much stuff can slow down the game. We want to prevent this." WHAT TIME IS MINECRAFT 1.18 AVAILABLE? Minecraft 1.18 will be released in 2021, but there is no release date. Fans can track it here. We know that Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is coming soon. If we consider that period to be Autumn it means that gamers may have to wait a couple of weeks until they can start playing.

It seems that Minecraft 1.18 will be released between October and November. Although it's frustrating to have to wait, the good news is that Mojang can take a lot longer to check everything. This should mean that bugs should be reduced and the major features of the program should work in a cleaner manner. Terrain Generation is one of the most significant changes in Caves and Cliffs Part 2. Mojang hopes to improve everything while adding new mountains and details. The Minecraft team is currently asking for gamers to take a Snapshot of the current experimental Snapshot, and report any problems that may arise later.

Below are highlights from Minecraft 1.18’s experimental build. Temple tweaks Badlands and deserts tend to be larger, and are less likely than other microbiome problems. Terracotta bands go higher. The height of wooded badlands trees and grass is higher. This made biome placement easier and more efficient (again). This will result in less microbiomes. To reduce the chance of collisions, we have modified biome placement. Surface freezing was removed for the hot biomes and snow layer placements were increased at higher altitudes. You will see fewer strange things, such as snow-covered jungle trees. Made snowy slopes less dirty. It happened again. This time, it’s real.

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 20.55:38 +0000