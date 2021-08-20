Mission Impossible 7 – Steam train sinks and plunges off cliff in Derbyshire

Advertisement

In action-packed scenes, a steam train was thrown off a cliff by saboteurs during Friday’s Mission Impossible episode in Derbyshire.

After being delayed and paused multiple times by the Covid pandemic, Mission Impossible 7 production resumed at the end last month.

If the Derbyshire photos from Friday’s shooting are any indication, these scenes look to be dramatic.

Seventh installment: This dramatic scene features a steam train dropping off a Derbyshire cliff. It was shot for Mission Impossible, a new movie that will be released in Derbyshire this Friday

These action-packed photos show a steam train crashing off a cliff with helicopters hovering around it.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise (59), who played Ethan Hunt in this famous franchise was reported to be present on-set as the train crossed the border of Darlton Quarry.

A Peak District photographer, who captured the remarkable moment, told The Derbyshire Times that Tom flew to the site via his helicopter.

The photographer said, “His helicopter was in black to match his outfit.”

Moment unforgettable: Mission Impossible scenes are set to become dramatic, judging by the Derbyshire filming photos.

The action resumes! The Covid pandemic caused filming to be halted several times and delayed Mission Impossible 7 multiple times.

Coming film: These action-packed shots showed a steamtrain falling from a cliff with helicopters hovering around it.

After being welcomed by over 200 people as he returned to filming Mission: Impossible 7, Tom was in good spirits at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel.

MailOnline was told by a source that the actor met fans waiting for him outside of the hotel, who were there more than an hour.

He made a big entrance.

Dramatic: This actor spent much of last year filming in Britain for the well-known franchise.

Amazing: These incredible scenes show how the plungers reached the bottom of the cliff faces below

A source claimed that he was kind and would fist bump children. He was eager to get to know everyone and spent lots of time with them.

According to the source, Tom’s crew handed masks out to the audience and told them to stay away from him. Then, a BMW took him from the set.

Tom spent much of last year filming in Britain for the critically acclaimed franchise. Recently, Tom was spotted filming scenes on the Yorkshire Moors.

In his spare time, the film star was also photographed at many big events such as Wimbledon and Silverstone Grand Prix.

The Derailment: Film crews have spent a lot of money to create the thrilling scenes.

Now back to work: Mission: Impossible 7 was apparently halted once again last month due to a positive Covid Test. Crew members speculated that it might be Cruise.

He also was seen at Wembley Stadium with David Beckham for the Euro 2020 final.

Mission: Impossible 7 was stopped filming last month due to positive Covid tests. Crew members speculated that it might have been Cruise.

Although there was no proof to support the idle talk it was suggested that some people believed Tom might be gossiping about it, due to Tom’s alleged absence from set.

Although the Covid vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of developing coronavirus in Tom, it is unknown if Tom received it. However, no other jabs that have been approved for use in Britain are 100% effective.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be available on May 27, 2022. __S.56__