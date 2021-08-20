Mohammad: “It puts a strain on their minds.” Rizwan discusses the dangers of being in a biobubble

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan spoke about the mental strain that the constant bio-bubbles are putting the players under. He feels the players could use a break ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Vice-captain of the team in the longest format observed how players were involved in non-stop action. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan cricket has been on tour twice in New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Rizwan spoke during a session via virtual chat ahead of the second test against West Indies.

It is difficult to stay in the bio-bubble for long periods of time. We have played a lot more cricket over the past year. While it is beneficial for us, the mental strain that this causes on our players can also be a problem.”

According to reports, Pakistani team management is considering resting Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Ali for next month’s three-match ODI series with Afghanistan.

Although the exact dates are not yet known, it is expected that the Taliban will allow the men’s team to play.

We are now focusing on leveling this series. Mohammad Rizwan

After a narrow 1 wicket loss, Pakistan was unable to move 1-0 ahead in series against West Indies. Rizwan is hopeful that the team will bounce back in the next Test and add more points to the WTC Table. He said:

We lost the Test, after being so close to winning it. It was a crushing defeat. Now we want to rebound strongly for the second Test. It is important that we look beyond players making small, but significant contributions to a match. Such impact players are needed.”

“Our primary focus is now to win the second game, and get equal points.”

Pakistan and England will be hosting limited-overs matches in New Zealand and England ahead of the T20 World Cup. India will take on Pakistan first, October 24, at Dubai.