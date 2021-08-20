Quantcast
My Santander app is not functioning.

My Santander app is not functioning.

Hundreds of customers reported problems on Friday, and the issues started earlier in the morning.

Santander is one of the many banks that have come under fire.

Customers in many areas of Britain are affected by the issue, including London and Manchester, as well as other parts.

Banks across a variety of groups are experiencing technical problems. More than 1000 Santander customers have reported such issues.

Customers claimed that they had their payments refused in supermarkets, and that their cards weren’t working.

