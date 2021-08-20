Pacquiao at his peak for the world title fight

Manny Pacquiao looked in top form as he was slightly lighter than Yordenis Urgas in their WBA super welterweight fight in Las Vegas.

Live on Sky Sports, Ugas is the Filipino champion. Pacquiao was weighed in at 146lbs while Ugas reached the limit of 147lbs.

After becoming involved in an intense world title dispute, Pacquiao promised to win an explosive victory over Ugas.

In 2019, Keith Thurman had defeated the boxing legend to win the WBA title. However, the WBA governing body removed Thurman from the championship due to inactivity. Ugas was made a’super champion’ by the organization.

Pacquiao said, “I don’t take this fight lightly.”

“Officially, I’m not going to overconfident for the fight but I do want to ensure that we have victory tomorrow night and that the fans are happy.

“Tomorrow night, I will try my best. “I’ll do my best for the Filipino people and my country. The Filipino people will receive this fight.”

Ugas defends his WBA title against Pacquiao

Ugas, 42 years old, is trying to win a shocking upset. This could make Pacquiao reconsider his career in boxing.

Ugas stated, “Being in ring with legend Manny Pacquiao means I have a lot respect for him so I’m excited.”

“But, all respect is over after we enter the ring tomorrow.

“I am definitely emotional, excited about this chance and have it under my belt.

“Whoever wins tomorrow gets the belt. But right now, I’m the champion, and I’m ready.”

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 22.27:21 +0000