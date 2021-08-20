Peacock TV will be coming to the UK, with its live Frogger show.

Peacock TV is not yet available in the UK. However, once it arrives, you will be able watch live action Frogger shows.

Frogger was released for the first time in 1981. It has been sold more than 20 million times since then.

It was simple to move a frog around the levels. The biggest problem is to get to the top within the given time and avoid all obstacles.

Crossy Road continues the legacy of Crossy Road’s simple, yet captivating gameplay on smartphones.

Now, 2021 is the year that someone decided to make a Frogger live action experience. NBCUniversal is releasing a new television show that will feature real people facing Frogger-inspired obstacle courses.