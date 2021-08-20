Pep Guardiola, Man City’s boss, announces a new Harry Kane transfer Hint: “More than Happy”

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he is pleased with the strength of his current Manchester City squad, suggesting that a move for Harry Kane could be unlikely before this month’s transfer deadline. The Tottenham striker is desperate to leave north London in search of a new challenge and has not featured in either of his side’s two competitive matches so far this season.

Kane was not in the team that met City on Sunday. He was then left home to prepare for Thursday's visit at Pacos de Ferreira. The club's Enfield base has seen him train and may return to the fold on Sunday against Wolves. Nuno Espirito Sante will make the decision later in the weekend. England's skipper, Harry Kane, is keen to join City and leave Spurs. Guardiola is yet to sign another striker for Barcelona after Sergio Aguero joined them on a free transfer. Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy rejected an offer for Kane in the region of PS100million. The controversial 59 year-old is not willing to settle for less than PS150m.

City is reportedly preparing plans to match the forward's high asking price in the next days. Guardiola however suggested that they could lose interest in the move on Friday. In a press conference, the Spanish boss stated that he was satisfied with his current team of players and will now set out to win back-to-back Premier League title. Guardiola, when asked about the strength and happiness of his team said: It is exactly the same team, except Sergio (Aguero) for Jack Grealish as we had last year. "

As the chances of Kane moving are decreasing, City has been linked to Robert Lewandowski (Bayer Munich talisman) as an alternative. According to reports, the Polish striker seems happy living in Germany and wants to move on to a different club. Guardiola quickly dismissed speculation about a late deal for Lewandowski and said that he fully expects Bayern's most prized asset to stay at the Allianz Arena. The City boss said that Lewy was an essential player in Bayern Munich's success and that he would stay with them.

I am not going talk to you or your colleagues in the media about the remaining 11 days of the transfer market. It is not clear what will happen. " City may not be able, as yet, to sign Grealish. Guardiola expects his team to win against new-promoted Norwich City. They were beaten on Saturday by Liverpool. Kevin de Bruyne is doubtful to face the Canaries. Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a knock last week against Spurs, has been cleared to appear.

