Portugal holiday: This is the 5th new rule that Britons have to follow Summer – Full List

Pre-pandemic, about 3 million Brits travelled to Portugal each year. Although the numbers aren’t back to pre-Covid levels, Portugal welcomes fully-vaccinated Brits. What are the rules before you go on a Portuguese vacation?

Which are Portugal’s entry requirements for admission?

Portugal has been added to the UK Government’s “amber list”, which means that there is no restriction on traveling to Portugal, but rules must be followed.

Portugal allows fully-vaccinated Brits to enter the country without quarantine.

You must also bring proof that you have had your vaccines, such as an EU Digital Covid certificate.

You don’t have to undergo a PCR test if you are already fully vaccinated before you can travel.

