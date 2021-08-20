PS Plus September 2021: This is the delay for PS5/PS4 Line-up

Subscribers will be delighted to hear about the new PlayStation Plus games.

Fans will however have to wait until the next round of PS5 or PS4 free games is announced.

The first Tuesday in every month sees new PS Plus games. These games will be announced on Wednesdays before.

Due to the date changes, September 2021 PS Plus free games will not be revealed until September 1.

On September 7, the next round of PS5 and PS4 free games will be available for download.

It is possible that timings could change for Sony’s special State of Play event. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Good news: Fans have plenty of time for downloading the current line of PS Plus games.

The bad news, however is that August 2021’s free PlayStation Plus games don’t really work that well.

The current games include Hunter’s Arena Legends on PS5, as well as Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighbourville.