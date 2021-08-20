PS Plus September 2021: This is the delay for PS5/PS4 Line-up

Subscribers will be delighted to hear about the new PlayStation Plus games.
Fans will however have to wait until the next round of PS5 or PS4 free games is announced.
The first Tuesday in every month sees new PS Plus games. These games will be announced on Wednesdays before.
Due to the date changes, September 2021 PS Plus free games will not be revealed until September 1.
On September 7, the next round of PS5 and PS4 free games will be available for download.
It is possible that timings could change for Sony’s special State of Play event. However, nothing has been confirmed.
Good news: Fans have plenty of time for downloading the current line of PS Plus games.
The bad news, however is that August 2021’s free PlayStation Plus games don’t really work that well.
The current games include Hunter’s Arena Legends on PS5, as well as Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighbourville.
This is not the most impressive line-up, particularly when compared with previous months of 2021.
PS Plus subscribers were treated with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Control Ultimate Edition, as well as Days Gone.
Tennis World Tour 2 is my current favorite of the month. It features addictive gameplay.
The official description reads: “Play as top world players, or make your own to dominate the world rankings.”
You can feel the real sensations of tennis in singles or doubles, as well as challenge your peers online or locally.
PS Plus is now available.
Sony currently offers PlayStation Plus Memberships for 50% Off the Recommended Retail Price
You can get a 12-month membership starting at PS24.99
Unfortunately, this offer is not available to subscribers. You can’t use it to upgrade an existing subscription.
You still have plenty of time to consider the deal.
Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 16:23.47 +0000