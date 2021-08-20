Resident Evil Village gets another PC performance Update

Resident Evil Village is a great game, and the PC version is alright – though it certainly could’ve been better, especially at launch. After testing found cracked versions of the game running significantly better than those with the original DRM, Capcom quickly issued a performance patch, and now yet another update intended to boost fps is on the way.

The Steam version of Resident Evil Village will receive the patch on August 24, according to Capcom. Capcom calls this another “performance update” that will address “an issue with certain CPUs not being able to launch Resident Evil Village” and “minor fine tuning of some graphical processes.” It will be interesting to see if this actually increases practical performance.

The last update did appear to make a noticeable improvement to performance, albeit not quite so good as what some folks saw with the cracked version. Capcom tends to remove DRM from its games shortly after they are released, however Village may still need to wait.

There is more Village to come, though, as DLC was announced back in July. Re:Verse, the multiplayer component originally scheduled to launch with Village, has been pushed back to 2022.

