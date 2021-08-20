Rims is my favorite racing game.

People who prefer to drive on two-wheels rather than four wheels have been an entirely different breed. I was as taken aback as anyone by the drama around MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and his Yamaha team these past few weeks, until Motorsport magazine’s erudite Mat Oxley pointed out such is the way with riders, with tales of race secretaries being dangled from second floor windows and senior engineers having entire dinner services upended in their laps. It’s a different species.

Rims Racing Publisher Nacon

Nacon Developer RaceWard

RaceWard Platform Xbox Series S/X

Xbox Series S/X Available:Available now for PC, Xbox and Switch

Rims is an upstart sim bike racing that features a lot of hard work and determination. Although this sim shares some foundations and technology with TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge, Kylotonn Racing takes the famous Snaefell Mountain route and expands on it while Rim is primarily concerned about the bike. It takes it to some really interesting places.

- Advertisement -

Rims has only eight bikes, but the bike doesn’t mess with other machinery. Instead you are put into top-tier machinery like the Yamaha R1 or Ducati Panigale IV4. These bikes are widowmakers, and will make you fling yourself into the landscape for the slightest discord.

Rims is not as concerned about beginners, unlike the open-armed TT Isle of Man 2. You have three options for assist, including one that pairs front and rear brakes. However, you should proceed cautiously – regardless of difficulty, you will still need to use a manual clutch to get to each race. It could be that you’re coming from four-wheelers and need to learn the tracks again. There are subtle layout changes that must be mastered when riding on the roads of Silverstone and Suzuka. But Rims’ best moments can still be found when Rims takes to the half of the track. You’ll still find the same ease and fun as in Isle of Man, but with an even more violent edge.

You get off your bike and then things go crazy. Rims is not just about riding and racing bikes. The other half of Rims is spent tweaking your bike in the workshop and swapping some 500 parts for each bike. It’s a simulation that takes place far beyond the actual riding experience.

There is still a decent motorbike game to be had, even though it has a lot of light content. There are also 14 tracks, with a few additional configurations. They can be raced online or in splitscreen.

This is a great idea, but it’s not well implemented. Have you ever damaged a component? A quick glance of the components can be seen on the track. Then, it is a matter of looking through a lot of menus to find the right shop to purchase a replacement part. Finally, it is time to perform a QTE that will remove the damaged part. Next, you will need to perform another QTE in order to mount your new parts. Then, rinse and repeat until you have all the parts fixed. Although I don’t mind QTEs, I find these to be very poor examples. The sheer volume of them makes this game unlike anything I have ever seen.

- Advertisement -

This is a very strange situation. It can also be worsened by having a poor run or falling off several times. A few hours later, Rim was in full Rim mode. I had lost my ability to pay for the replacement brake caliper.

Rims sounds the part – indeed, it does a good job overall of communicating the fierceness of its bikes.

However, it is realistically possible. My limited experience in real-world racing has made me all too aware of how the sport can be a mixture of tediousness and high costs. The on-track action provides only temporary relief. Virtual racing is a great alternative to real-world racing. You can get straight to the action without worrying about the consequences and you don’t have to deal with the expense or tedium.

Maybe it’s the fact that the tedious side of setting up has never been my forte – Craig’s Setup Shop subscription is there because it’s worth it – even though the track action at Rims may be more enjoyable than the effort required to reach it elsewhere. It could be that bikes aren’t as exciting to me as my four-wheeled friends, or because I don’t have the brain power to take in the impressive array of options available for the tinkerer. To truly enjoy Rims, you have to be someone else.

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 09:11:17 (+0000).