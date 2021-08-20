Sky Broadband customers were locked out of thousands Websites

Sky Broadband customers are experiencing widespread problems this morning due to an unknown problem. Hundreds of them have been unable access the internet. However, this is only one of many problems facing the internet provider. Customers also report that they cannot access many websites, including those of the banks, universities, and councils, even though they have internet. Both Sky broadband customers and those who use mobile data seem to have the problem. NOW customers, formerly NOWTV, are also experiencing similar issues since Sky owns and operates the company.

Websites affected include several mobile and online banking apps, including HSBC, TSB, Danske Bank and First Direct. Popular website hosting companies SquareSpace, FastHosts and several universities, including the University of Leicester and Arts University Bournemouth, have been affected. Many users of Twitter are frustrated that they can't log in to their secure servers. Numerous small businesses are still without a website. Although the problem is creating chaos across the internet, it appears that this issue is limited to one main internet hosting company, Ionos. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of UK-based websites hosted by it. This includes SquareSpace website hosting and many banking apps. Ionos has confirmed these reports via its website today, saying that it had received reports from Sky Network customers not being able to access Ionos sites. Further investigations have revealed that the problem is not with us but the Internet Service Provider. Any customers experiencing problems accessing Ionos-hosted websites should contact their ISP immediately. Industry news site ISPreview reported the issue could be down to a "major DNS issue" affecting Sky's network. It could have affected both Sky's internet as well as Ionos-hosted websites.

Sky customer service @SkyHelpTeam tweeted this morning to confirm that some broadband customers have issues accessing "some sites". The company stated that it was "investigating as an urgent matter". The company is not sure if it has found the root cause. It also stated that its broadband service was experiencing issues. In an update to its status page, which keeps customers informed about planned downtime or issues with their services, it confirmed: "Online Banking services are currently experiencing technical issues. The issue is currently being investigated. The confirmation of issues seems to relate to the hundreds of HSBC, TSB, and First Direct customers who are currently unable to login to their mobile or online banking apps.

At this point, no information is available about when the problem will be resolved. Sky Help Team replied to customer complaints by saying that they don’t have any timelines. The only solution is to use a Virtual Private Network to modify your server. Other internet providers are not affected by the problem.

Published Fri, 20 August 2021 at 09:38:19 +0000