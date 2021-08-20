Strictly Come Dancing is Back – An Evening with New Anton Du Beke, Judge Erin B

Anton Du Beke, a new judge on Strictly Come Dancing has joined forces with Erin Boag to create a fun ballroom event for fans. __S.2__

Anton will give guests a lesson in dance and they will be able to ask questions of the Strictly judge and dancer 2021.

Paul Donahey (Donahey’s Events Director) said that “After such an extended lockdown, our live exclusive event is the perfect method to welcome in Christmas.”

The guests will not only enjoy a luxury break, where they can relax, have fun and see the top dancers of the UK, as well as the new judge.

He said, “It is a different experience than just watching them on television.”

