Strictly Come Dancing is Back – An Evening with New Anton Du Beke, Judge Erin B

Anton Du Beke, a new judge on Strictly Come Dancing has joined forces with Erin Boag to create a fun ballroom event for fans.
Anton will give guests a lesson in dance and they will be able to ask questions of the Strictly judge and dancer 2021.
Paul Donahey (Donahey’s Events Director) said that “After such an extended lockdown, our live exclusive event is the perfect method to welcome in Christmas.”
The guests will not only enjoy a luxury break, where they can relax, have fun and see the top dancers of the UK, as well as the new judge.
He said, “It is a different experience than just watching them on television.”
This event takes place in over 2000 acres of South Wales Parkland.
This evening will be held in Caernarfon Suite Ballroom.
Each guest will be given a personalized gift certificate with a photo of Erin or Anton on the ‘Red Carpet.
This event will be held in November 21st. Guests who reserve before September 30th will receive a discounted price.
The annual Strictly star short break was cancelled last year due to Covid.
This new event featuring Erin and Anton is a return of normalcy for all ballroom dancers and those who missed the excitement and glamour of the sport during the pandemic.
Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 09:27.08 +0000