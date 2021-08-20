Quantcast
Sydney Covid: Guy Sebastian will be writing a musical movie. During lockdown

By Newslanes Media
Guy Sebastian says he has been writing musicals during Sydney’s Covid lockdown

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

Published by

Guy Sebastian has been stuck in Covid lockdown for months just like everyone else in Sydney.

He also revealed that he had been writing musicals while staying at Maroubra’s home.

The singer, 39, told Fitzy and Wippa: ‘I started writing a movie during this lockdown, and it’s a musical movie. It’s hard to predict what might come of it.

The works: Guy Sebastian was busy writing a musical during Sydney’s lockdown. “Who knows what it will bring?” He said it on Fitzy and Wippa Friday

According to him, Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert, who is also the author of Eat, Pray, Love, helped his creativity flow.

‘I swear to God that if I hadn’t read the book, I wouldn’t have succumbed my usual thoughts. These are like: “Who do YOU think you’re writing a movie?” Is it Spielberg? He said, “Crawl back in your hole.”

You know the negative thoughts such as “it won’t be The Greatest Showman”, and you’d give up on that idea.

Inspiration: Guy, 39, said that reading the book Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert - who also wrote the bestseller Eat, Pray, Love - helped get his creative juices flowing

Perseverance: The ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter said he was glad he didn't let his self-limiting beliefs about writing a musical get the better of him

He said that he is glad he did not let his negativity get to him.

“I read the book right at the right moment and I hope that when you interview me later it will be because my Oscars have just been won!” He laughed.

He releases Believer from T.R.U.T.H., his ninth studio album.

Family: Guy is pictured with his wife, Jules, and their sons, Hudson, nine, and Archie, seven

Star studded: Guy is a coach on The Voice, alongside Jessica Mauboy, Keith Urban and Rita Ora

Star studded: Guy, Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban are coaches on The Voice. Rita Ora is also a coach.

Since its debut, Channel Seven’s revamped singing contest has received high ratings.

The first episode of Season 10 was watched by 1.33 Million people in five cities: Sydney, Melbourne Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth.

Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 05:01 PM +0000

