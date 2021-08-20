Sydney Covid: Guy Sebastian will be writing a musical movie. During lockdown

- Advertisement -

Guy Sebastian has been stuck in Covid lockdown for months just like everyone else in Sydney.

He also revealed that he had been writing musicals while staying at Maroubra’s home.

The singer, 39, told Fitzy and Wippa: ‘I started writing a movie during this lockdown, and it’s a musical movie. It’s hard to predict what might come of it.

The works: Guy Sebastian was busy writing a musical during Sydney’s lockdown. “Who knows what it will bring?” He said it on Fitzy and Wippa Friday

- Advertisement -

According to him, Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert, who is also the author of Eat, Pray, Love, helped his creativity flow.

‘I swear to God that if I hadn’t read the book, I wouldn’t have succumbed my usual thoughts. These are like: “Who do YOU think you’re writing a movie?” Is it Spielberg? He said, “Crawl back in your hole.”

You know the negative thoughts such as “it won’t be The Greatest Showman”, and you’d give up on that idea.

Inspiration: Guy, 39, stated that Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert, who wrote Eat, Pray, Love, was his inspiration.

Perseverance: ARIA Award-winning singer/songwriter stated that he is glad that he did not let his own self-limiting views about the writing of a musical rule him.

- Advertisement -

He said that he is glad he did not let his negativity get to him.

“I read the book right at the right moment and I hope that when you interview me later it will be because my Oscars have just been won!” He laughed.

He releases Believer from T.R.U.T.H., his ninth studio album.

Family: Guy and Jules are pictured together with their two sons Hudson (nine) and Archie (77)

Star studded: Guy, Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban are coaches on The Voice. Rita Ora is also a coach.

Guy, Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban are coaches on The Voice. Rita Ora is also a coach.

Since its debut, Channel Seven’s revamped singing contest has received high ratings.

The first episode of Season 10 was watched by 1.33 Million people in five cities: Sydney, Melbourne Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth.