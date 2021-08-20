Teresa Palmer celebrates her fourth baby with Mark Webber, husband

- Advertisement -

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber have announced Teresa’s fourth child.

On Friday, the 35-year old actress from Australia revealed her happy news, saying that she had given birth to Prairie Moon Palmer on Tuesday.

Star of Discovery of Witches, Sheilah said sweetly that her daughter was ‘a little magical moon for our family’.

“Introducing Prairie Moon Palmer,” our little girl. She was born on Tuesday 17 August, just as the sun rose. Teresa shared her feelings with Teresa, writing that she was surrounded by her siblings and is completely in love with her.

She said, “A little magic moon for my family.”

Priarie Moon can be seen lying in bed with a pair fairy wings on her forehead and a flower wreath at her neck.

Teresa (41), and Mark (41) can be seen taking photos with their kids while they nurse their baby.

Prairie Moon is also seen in a sweet photo, lying next to a wooden sign reading ‘earthside’.

Mark shared a photo of him holding his baby and showing off the Prairie tattoo on his Instagram. He wrote: “My heart has grown fivefold.”

He said, “Welcome to my world my little magic Prairie Moon.”

Mark was proud to share his love for his wife via Instagram. He revealed that she gave birth at home. He said, “If birthing was a sport, then my wife would win the race.”

He said, “Grateful for peaceful home water delivery for Prairie Moon,”

They received many well wishes from their friends, as well as fans. Renee Bargh commented below: “She’s heaven!” Congrats Fam.’

Teresa has four children, Mark Webber is her husband. They are Bodhi Rain (7 years), Forest Sage (4 years), and Poet Lake (1 and Prairie Moon) respectively.

Mark also shares his 13-year-old son Isaac Love with Frankie Shaw.

After a lengthy flight from the USA, Teresa and her family arrived in Sydney in June. They were then whisked off to quarantine.

The clan left quarantine and made it to Adelaide where she has a home.

Teresa shared photos of her nursing children earlier this month and revealed that she had been breastfeeding for seven consecutive years.

According to the actress, she started breastfeeding in 2014 after her son was born and continues to breastfeed each child as an infant and toddler.

Additionally, she said that Poet is still being nursed by her and would ‘jump in to my third tandem breastfeeding experience in the next few weeks.

She wrote, “Some days it is a lot and I feel utterly exhausted. Other days, I am in a state of deep gratitude and cherish this moment with my babies.”