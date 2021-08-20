This is the Next Fantastic Tool to Win Customers and Train Others Deepfakes: Employees

What if instead of going to your next meeting face-to-face or via Zoom? While such an option may seem like wishful thinking, we’re now entering a new era of deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to replace or alter the likeness of a person’s image and voice, as a tool for workplace communications. More companies are now using deepfake video technology for applications such as employee training, interactions with customers, and advertising.

Businesses now have the ability to quickly create virtual simulations thanks to new deepfake startup companies. Synthesia, an AI video-generation tool, allows users to create digital versions of themselves that can narrate PowerPoint presentations, translate speech into multiple languages, and serve as AI avatars. Another startup, Veritone, allows users to create and license deepfakes of their own voice. Rephrase.ai’s text-to-video tool enables businesses to quickly create corporate training videos featuring versions of their real employees. And Respeecher, a “deepfake for good” startup, offers cloning technology that can transform one person’s voice into another’s for use in video games, movies, and other visual productions.

- Advertisement - Deepfakes are part of a larger category AI-generated audio and video applications, which the tech and entertainment industries have used for many years. But deepfake technology itself isn’t exactly known for benign applications–it’s most commonly associated with revenge porn and misinformation campaigns. Businesses that make use of deepfakes should be aware that these tools can worsen an already existing issue: a lack of interaction between employees. Today, with many businesses shifting to remote work, it is possible for employees to feel demoralized by having their tasks transferred to an AI tool. It may help companies to look at the reasons for deepfake technology.

Also ensure that these tools complement human interaction and not replace it. A 10-minute video training session could be followed up by a group meeting, or one-on-1 chat. Remember that AI video simulations can save you time and could even be useful for team interaction.

These are just a few of the many ways companies use deepfake tech to improve their businesses.

1. 1. Reach out to clients in different languages

- Advertisement - Imagine pitching potential clients in Japanese and German, all the while knowing no other language. Many companies offer the possibility to transpose video presentations in multiple languages. Synthesia, for example, offers more than just translating video presentations into multiple languages.40 different languagesYou can add different genders to your presentation, such as a male Bengali or female Danish voice. Startup AIFlawlessThis tool allows producers to make deepfake dialogue dubs.From films and TV shows.

2. Create training videos

A human resource representative will usually be required to guide new employees through details about their company’s policies, such as office perks and health insurance. Businesses can create customized deepfake videos to save time when onboarding new employees. Synthesia has used several videos to show new employees how to book time off or request IT support. Synthesia has worked with Google, Amazon and EY, as well as Rephrase.ai to create employee training videos for Zappos.

3. Promote your business and increase customer contact

Although chatbots that use text to communicate with customers have been around for a long time, deepfake chatbots can give these interactions a more human touch. Chatbots are able to record video and answer customer queries. They can even be used by companies to show testimonials from clients, demo products or generate leads. Some businesses even use video chatbots for recruiting: Maggiano’s, Randstad, and Cathay Pacific Airlines, for example, have used HireVue, a video-based chatbot platform, to speed up their hiring processes.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 02:49.39 +0000