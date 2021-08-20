Three players from Chelsea could be accepted by Monaco in Aurelien Tchouameni swap deal

Chelsea will not stop trying to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, and they have named him as one of their top targets for the remainder of this summer. Thomas Tuchel is now pursuing other goals after Declan Rice was effectively priced out by West Ham.

Chelsea has a number of potential players that Monaco could be tempted to sign a deal with for Tchouameni. After scouting the 21-year old throughout last season, the Blues make a decision to move him again. The club has long been looking for a defensively-minded player to play in their midfield, as part of the ongoing efforts to acquire Rice from West Ham. The England international is now priced at PS100m, and Chelsea cannot afford to lose the Hammers. Chelsea must look elsewhere for Tchouameni's brilliant season in Monaco.

Monaco may not allow Monaco's youngster to go so quickly, but there might be some players in the Chelsea ranks they are interested in. Tiemoue Baikoko is the biggest star. He arrived in 2017, from Ligue 1, for PS40m, but it hasn't happened at Stamford Bridge. AC Milan is currently favourites for the signing of the midfielder, but it could be a return to Monaco that proves best for everyone as he seeks to realign his career. Ross Barkley is another player who needs a fresh start after he returned from Aston Villa in summer on loan.

Dean Smith has not expressed an interest in Dean Smith signing him permanent, despite his desire for another midfielder. A reunion with Cesc Fabregas might work in his favor as a more attacking-minded partner. Monaco may not be looking for a replacement but Malang Sarr, a free-of-charge transfer from Nice to Chelsea last summer could help. He was loaned to Porto by the Frenchman. There he suffered a loss of his job. A return to France would help his career reach new heights, whether permanently or temporary. Sarr is unlikely to break into Chelsea's side, and Sarr's transfer looks more like a business decision rather than a football one.

Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 05:28.37 +0000