TikToks: How do you make them?

August

20, 2021 Read for 2 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

TikTok has announced Thursday the launch of TikTok For Business Mexico. This platform provides tools to help companies and SMEs take full advantage of this short video platform, which is a huge hit in the Aztec country.

Rappi and Mercado Libre, regional brands, have been able to establish themselves among young audiences by creating tiktoks and not advertising with creative and diverse content.

@rappilatam Is that the case with @joseluisuribeochoa’s plan? ## rappicolombia ## domicile ## marathoning Original sound – RappiLatam

TikTok For Business, in this sense is a worldwide platform that allows marketers and brands to tell creative stories and engage with TikTok users.

Want to know how TikTok can help you create content for your business? Don’t miss the How to Make TikToks Wednesday August 25, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Experts from TikTok will be sharing trends, insight, and news that will inspire creativity among agencies and brands in the market.

