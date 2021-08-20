Tottenham ‘nearing transfer agreement’ for Pape Sarr but four English sides prepare hijack

Sarr is part of a new crop of French young midfielders, including Aurelien Tuchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Both of these players have been subject to speculation.

Spurs are fortunate that the report says that Sarr dreams of playing in England. However, that would also be a good fit for most of the other rumoured hijackers.

Metz may want the player to return to Ligue 1 as a loanee after they have agreed to allow him to leave. Spurs might need an immediate impact if Ndombele is sold.

Spurs may offer the youth player significant game time, but Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also looking for midfielders.

