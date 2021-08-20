What is the Latest Hotel Perk? The Latest Hotel Perk: Renting an Electric Fun Utility Vehicle Upsells

Sometimes, a promotion stunt can point to bigger trends worth noting. That’s the case with a new offering from Graduate Hotels. This story is about creative upselling and how it can make a brand appealing to niche travelers. It’s about understanding how to profit from shifting customer behaviour.

The gimmick is: Graduate has started renting FUVs (or “fun utilities vehicles”) electric at its Eugene property.

Guests will be able to reserve one of three FUVs from a tablet at the front desk, said Jason Williams, general manager of the Graduate Eugene. In a revenue-share deal, the manufacturer supplies and services vehicle. Renting the vehicle is currently at $100 per day, or $16 per hour.

It can be used by guests to transport them to local universities or restaurants, or for joyriding.

Mark Frohnmayer founder and CEO Arcimoto, stated that other hotels might want to offer sustainable transport options for their guests.

Frohnmayer stated that “Consumer behavior is changing when it comes how tourists arrive at hotels.” A decade ago, nearly everyone who arrived at resorts in northern San Diego, for example, would rent a car from the airport to drive to their destination.

Frohnmayer stated that “Today with the advent ride-hailing service, many aren’t renting cars at airports.” So, hotel chains at leisure destinations now have greater opportunities to enter the rental car business.

The motorcycle-class fun utility vehicle is made by Arcimoto, based in Eugene. These vehicles come with removable doors and a panoramic roof, which gives the rider the feeling of riding on a Vespa, but the safety of a Smart ForTwo. FUVs can be sealed and heated in bad weather.

Electric vehicles can be used in hotels to offer some perks. The vehicles can be charged by staff using any regular wall outlet. They are easy to maintain, as they do not require oil changes or refueling. The manufacturer also offers services.

Graduate is owned by Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners and follows a wider trend. As the Wall Street Journal reported recently, many hotel owners and operators are following the example of budget airlines by offering a la carte prices for amenities and services, which Skift also covered in their 2019 Megatrends.

Electric vehicles are still a new concept. Arcimoto expects to only make 425 FUVs this year, it said this week in financial filings. The company plans to make mass production at a new facility before the end of the year. The company aims to produce 50,000 vehicles per year.

Arcimoto is based in Eugene and cannot sell or rent vehicles to companies outside of California, Washington and Florida. It also has no servicing and licensing facilities. It plans to increase sales and rental to Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada in the near future.

Williams stated that “our property celebrates Eugene.” We are also proud to partner with Arcimoto, a local brand.

Climate friendly marketing

Hotels and other travel agencies need to be aware of the electric-vehicle boom in order to replace their golf carts or other business vehicles on their property.

Today’s electric vehicles come in larger, more utility-oriented versions than ever before, including pick-up trucks and van models. Electric vehicles also have a lower operating cost over their lifetime and lower servicing costs than conventional cars and trucks.

However, electric cars also have the opportunity to be branded and marketable. Some travel buyers are attracted to electric cars and trucks.

Frohnmayer stated that a certain group of customers will be more inclined to choose brands who look as if they are addressing climate change. It won’t look cool for guests to see brands using many gas-powered cars. A brand that adopts EV [electric vehicles] will be differentiating is able to do so.