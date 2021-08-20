What to do about Workplace Inequality? Parity

August

20, 2021 Read for 6 minutes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

- Advertisement -

One in four women reports stalling their career or leaving the workforce due to the impact of Covid-19. Women have lost a net of 5.4 million jobs during the pandemic — nearly one million more than men.

In December 2020, every job was lost by Black, Hispanic and Asian women. Around 155,000 Black women were also out of work. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report, the gender gap grew by 36 years within the last 12 months.

A troubling trend is the slowdown in women holding executive positions. All women, at all levels and in every function, are affected by the loss of female C-suite executives. Women at the top of their ranks are more inclined to support gender equality and women of color, mentor and sponsor young women and advocate for racial and gender equality. Generations of progress could be harmed by the effects of this pandemic.

- Advertisement -

This is in many ways a how problem. Organizations recognize the value of having diverse leadership teams and the advantages of diversity.

The U.S. must address the problems of the obsolete systems that govern the private sector, and the inequal workplace culture. The stall in productivity is not just a problem for women, but it also affects the nation as a whole. The workplace needs to catch up with the modern world, and improve the status quo. Let’s work together to end inequality.

Related: 5 Ways to Be a Leader Your Employees Will Respect

Use better technology for sourcing

This can be solved by companies using a top-down strategy. From how they source executives to how they mentor and nurture mid-level managers, The C-Suite women create more equitable and productive systems. This helps to retain talent and support organizational growth. Companies often have to decide where and how they source diverse talent.

Companies’ current talent source system does not encourage diversity hiring. The goal of a company seeking to fill open jobs is to do so as quickly and efficiently as possible. Traditional recruiting platforms tend to favor one type of candidate, which makes it difficult for companies to hire qualified candidates.

- Advertisement -

New technology has made it easier to source qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds. The recruiting platform allows companies to quickly sort through more applicants, filter the results according to desired qualifications and then contact candidates and make appointments. Now, what used to take hours takes only minutes. These technologies are being used by more companies to create strategic advantage over their competitors.

Implement flexible schedules

According to the CDC, two-thirds of caregivers are women. Expanded policies can help caregivers who lack proper support to avoid burnout, anxiety and work overload. Two ways can companies expand their support.

Flexible scheduling is the first. Research shows that employees who are able to adjust their work hours can reduce burnout. It also allows them to live a life that is compatible with their lives. Flexible work schedules increased employee satisfaction by 73%. Flexible work arrangements allow parents to spend more time with their kids and give caregivers the opportunity to pay the appropriate attention.

Additionally, employers enjoy tangible advantages. Employers also enjoy increased employee engagement and productivity as well as higher retention rates. Onboarding can allow for a flexible work schedule to be created with new employees. Employers and employees should agree to a schedule so they can work together if an unexpected situation arises.

Related: 5 Small Habits All Leaders Should Do to Grow Their Business

For caregivers, extend leave policies

Ball State University surveyed 353 Fortune 500 companies in August 2020. Only 72% of Fortune 500 companies offer parental leave, while 28% do not offer any.

Nearly half of companies offering paid parental leave offer more paid time to mothers than they do for fathers. Women make up two-thirds (or three quarters) of the caregivers employed in America. To better support them, it is important to create a system where both genders can share the burden.

Paid leave must be extended to parents as well. Employees can take paid time off to help their loved ones when something unexpected occurs. Only five percent offer paid leave. American workers only get 10 days of vacation per year.

Paying employees vacation days off can also be extended. The employer does not have to pay for the time lost if the employee leaves.

Nurture diverse talent

With diverse workforces, employee resource groups and affinity programs are a great way to empower and provide fair career opportunities. Over 90% of the Fortune 500 have employee resource groups (ERGs).

Many ERGs, however, are not being used to their full potential. ERGs that are established can have a significant impact on more than the members of the group. They act as customer focus groups and advocate for your organization within the community. Young women often choose not to have mentors because they don’t know what the options are. You can’t be anything you don’t know.

Mentoring young women is less common for men. This will result in a loss of the past generation of women who worked hard to overcome the glass ceiling. Mentorship between women and men can help boost confidence, as well as equipping the mentor to face gender-specific challenges in the workplace.

Related: How to Utilize Employee Resource Groups and Cultivate Meaningful Impact in Your Workplace

What is at stake?

We collectively committed to decreasing inequality when we emerge from the current crisis. If we are to see our country reach its full potential, it is essential that all forms of discrimination based on race or gender must be stopped.

We can all come together to overcome oppression and injustice in society, I believe. It is important to establish a system which advocates for the best and brightest of us, regardless our gender or backgrounds.

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 15:05.05 +0000