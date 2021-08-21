A Man Utd Hero explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is needed to take action To win the Premier League title

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season, and it’s been highlighted by a club hero what must be done to go all the way this time around.
United hopes to compete for the Premier League title and overthrow their domestic dominance.
United was unable to win the title despite a much improved season. Manchester City took second and United won third place by a wide margin.
However, with the strengthening of all four top markets it may be even tighter in 2019.
United has brought in Jadon Sáncho and Raphael Varane to boost their creativity and strengthen their defense.
Former United player Lee Sharpe has outlined what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should do to help his club win the first championship since 2012/13.
Sharpe was speaking with William Hill in conjunction. He commented on the importance mindset for long seasons and said to Express Sport, “It is really all about mindset.” __S.8__
“I believe they have the players, but it is all about the mindset. “
Sharpe said also that Solskjaer must win the battles with the lower-ranked league players.
He said: “I believe as a Manchester United fan and player, you would be looking at the teams below where you think they should be. I think that you would expect United to win these games. He added: “
United was well-known for their ability to come back from behind in the last campaign. They also broke a Premier League records with how many points they received from losing games.
This feat shows mental strength and winning mentality. However, this is not sustainable. Sharpe stated that Solskjaer should eliminate this.
He said, “Last year in many games they started slow and were giving away goals. We had to get from behind.
They can push for the title if they are on top of their game and keep the major players healthy, and keep their faith up when it is not going well. “
United started this season well, beating Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford. Manchester City, however, lost their Premier League opener 1-0 to Tottenham.
This is a positive sign for United who won that title in 2011, breaking Liverpool’s 18-year record.
Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 03:05:51 +0000