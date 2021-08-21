A Man Utd Hero explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is needed to take action To win the Premier League title

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season, and it’s been highlighted by a club hero what must be done to go all the way this time around.

United hopes to compete for the Premier League title and overthrow their domestic dominance.

- Advertisement -

United was unable to win the title despite a much improved season. Manchester City took second and United won third place by a wide margin.

However, with the strengthening of all four top markets it may be even tighter in 2019.

United has brought in Jadon Sáncho and Raphael Varane to boost their creativity and strengthen their defense.

Former United player Lee Sharpe has outlined what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should do to help his club win the first championship since 2012/13.