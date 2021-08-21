Quantcast
26.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, August 21, 2021
type here...
Automotive

After Land Rover Defender Defender, Jeremy Clarkson launches an attack on it Recognizing a variety of “problems”

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

After Land Rover Defender Defender, Jeremy Clarkson launches an attack on it Recognizing a variety of "problems"

Clarkson’s review criticized the Land Rover Hard Top for accessibility and poor road vision. Clarkson initially was excited to test the new model. However, he soon became shocked when he discovered that the vehicle had no rear doors or windows, which was shocking considering the price of the PS43,700.

After listing several problems, he said that the vehicle was not “even a very good van”.

- Advertisement -

The car’s rear doors were a nuisance in small spaces, and the bulkhead was “a big steal of space”, he said.

Clarkson stated that the blind spots in the vehicle were “horrendous” because there was not enough visibility from the rear windows.

He wrote in The Times that it looked like a normal five-door, with long wheels and steel wheels. However, when you open the rear doors, there is no seating.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson Top Gear Lancia -‘still waiting for a field’

- Advertisement -

He did however praise the vehicle’s potential tax benefits, with drivers eligible to be paid favourable rates under the salary sacrifice program.

Land Rover claims that Benefit in Kind rates begin at PS117 for individuals who have paid up to 40% tax.

The new Land Rover Defender Defender received praises despite his opinions.

This car won the World Car Awards’ car design of year category earlier in the year.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 17:18.07 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHe was the NI inventor that saved thousands of lives
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks