After visiting The Whites, Pia Whitesell takes a stunning selfie Los Angeles hairdressers

After fleeing NSW, Pia Whitesell took a break to enjoy the beautiful Hawaii earlier this month.

And now the model and actress is back in Los Angeles, with Pia sharing a stunning selfie from her car after getting her hair done at a leading salon in Hollywood.

On Friday, the 37-year old posted an Instagram picture expressing gratitude for being able to do her hair.

She wrote “Hair feels good,” tagging George Papanikolas, her hairdresser.

She seemed to be making reference to Australia’s lockdown situation at the moment and added, “Grateful that even I am able to atm.”

The image shows her with her long, straight locks dangling over her shoulders and her loose curls.

It appears that she has a few blonde highlights.

Pia posted a photo from Maui Beach, Hawaii last week.

This idyllic shot showed Maui’s beautiful tropical coastline with its palm trees and white sand.

It is not clear if she was accompanied in paradise by Patrick Whitesell (Hollywood talent agent), 56.

This comes as Pia responded to an Instagram trolling who attacked her because she posted a selfie of a sad face during July lockdown.

What is Vacay like? It is not clear if she was joined by Patrick Whitesell (Hollywood talent agent), 56.

Troll accused the soap actor of complaining about Sydney’s recent lockdowns, because she was grumpy in her most recent post.

“Wow! How long did Melbourne stay in prison?” You should smile …’, they said.

Pia replied, “I have done Melb lockdown together with my family members, this and many other quarantines in between.” It’s sweet.

Pia, who was then engaged to Patrick (56-year-old executive chairman, Endeavor Talent Agency), on November 28, announced that she had become engaged.

Due to COVID-19 border closings, newlyweds were forced to split their time.