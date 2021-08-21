Charlotte Church drags her daughter along the Green Man Fest in heavy-duty camouflage pam

- Advertisement -

She began performing at festivals soon after shooting to fame at the age of just 13.

But having a little girl meant Charlotte Church, 35, had to get creative with her childcare duties while gigging at the Green Man Festival on Saturday.

Following her set at the Brecon Beacons-based event, the Welsh singer was spotted pulling a heavy-duty camo-covered blue pram with her daughter Frida, one, around the field.

‘Bring your child to work’: Charlotte Church looked cheerful in a camouflage mac as she pulled her daughter Frida around the Green Man Festival in a matching heavy-duty pram on Saturday

Cutting an oversized mackintosh in a matching print, the former child star beamed from ear-to-ear as she clutched a blue cup with a straw.

Underneath the eye-catching number, the Crazy Chick hitmaker sported a neon orange coat and kept her head warm with a white polka-dotted black bobble hat.

To combat the drizzly weather, Charlotte donned a pair of black leather shoes after performing on Friday night with her band, Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Cheshire cat: Cutting an oversized mackintosh in a matching print, the former child star beamed from ear-to-ear as she clutched a blue cup with a straw

The actress recently marked her daughter Frida’s first birthday, whom she shares with her musician husband Jonathan Powell, by sharing a heart-melting clip of herself singing to the little girl.

Belting out an impressive rendition of Happy Birthday in both Welsh and English, Charlotte showcased her impressive vocal range in the clip, which appeared to be filmed outside her home in Dinas Powys, Wales.

Looking gorgeous in a floaty bright orange dress, the brunette beauty peered lovingly into her little girl’s eyes while serenading her and captioned the post: ‘Happy 1st birthday to my baby girl Frida for yesterday!’

Impressive: Belting out an impressive rendition of Happy Birthday in both Welsh and English, Charlotte showcased her impressive vocal range

Charlotte’s loved ones could also be heard in the clip, and birthday girl Frida had been kitted out in a sweet pink dress to mark the occasion.

Looking around at guests while sitting in her mother’s arms, Frida looked slightly perplexed by the situation.

Charlotte beamed from ear to ear in the footage and was every inch the proud mum.

She shares Frida with her musician husband Jonathan Powell.

Doting mum: Charlotte wrote, ‘Happy 1st birthday to my baby girl Frida for yesterday!’

Loved up: Looking gorgeous in a floaty bright orange dress, the brunette beauty looked lovingly into her little girl’s eyes while serenading her

Charlotte, who is also mother to Ruby, 13, and Dexter, 12, with her ex Gavin Henson, first announced she was pregnant to fans in a low-key tweet in March 2020.

Holly Willoughby had let slip the same day in March that Charlotte had welcomed her third child during an appearance on This Morning, saying to her: ‘You’ve got three kids now!’

She said: ‘You’ve got the three kids now. How is home schooling?’ as Charlotte replied: ‘I’ve been homeschooling my own children now for a few years now.’