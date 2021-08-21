Convert YouTube video to MP3

Do you need to convert YouTube videos to MP3 audio? This online tool is absolutely free and can be used to convert YouTube videos into MP3 audio files. This handy website will allow you to save audio from YouTube videos and convert it into podcasts. You can also share the audio with other people.

The YouTube to MP3 Converter is an easy-to-use, free website. This website works with all major web browsers including Chrome, Firefox and Safari as well as Internet Explorer, Opera, Opera and Android mobile browsers.

How to Use It:

Grab the URL to the YouTube video where you wish to hear the audio. Next, go to the website.

Copy the URL of your YouTube video into the box above the page and then click “Go”.



Credit: Screengrab: YouTube to MP3 Converter

The video will now load. Click on the drop-down to choose the MP3 quality you desire.



Credit: Screengrab: YouTube to MP3 Converter

There are three options: 64kbps MP3, 128kbpsMP3, 192kbps, 256kbps and 320kbps. The general rule is that audio quality will improve if the bitrate (the number of bits) is higher. If space is a concern, however, you might consider MP3s that have lower bitrates.

After you have selected your quality, click on the “Convert”.



Credit: Screengrab: YouTube to MP3 Converter

Keep waiting until conversion completes. There are three buttons available. You’ll see three buttons. The first is “Download”, which will download the audio file directly to your computer.

This second option creates a QR code which you can scan using your smartphone to access your audio wherever you are.



Credit: Screengrab: YouTube to MP3 Converter

You can also save it to Dropbox.

It was so simple!

