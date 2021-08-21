Coronation Street’s Ruxandra porojnicu is ‘open for offers’ She speaks out about single life

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street , may be loved-up with Tyrone Dobbs (played by Alan Halsall) on the soap, but her love life is very different in real life. She revealed that she was single at 28 but she accepts it because she doesn’t want to be in a relationship.

Romanian actress. She moved to London in 2015 to fulfill her dream of acting.

- Advertisement -

Since then, she has become a household name playing Alina. She also has a large following on social media.

She is loved by many, but she has yet to find a partner.

The soap star said, “I am single and that’s okay.”

LEARN MORERichard Madeley blasts ‘woken’ police for their job ads