Coronation Street’s Ruxandra porojnicu is ‘open for offers’ She speaks out about single life

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street, may be loved-up with Tyrone Dobbs (played by Alan Halsall) on the soap, but her love life is very different in real life. She revealed that she was single at 28 but she accepts it because she doesn’t want to be in a relationship.
Romanian actress. She moved to London in 2015 to fulfill her dream of acting.
Since then, she has become a household name playing Alina. She also has a large following on social media.
She is loved by many, but she has yet to find a partner.
The soap star said, “I am single and that’s okay.”
Tyrone and viewers however realize that Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan), is behind the blaze.
Hope (Jennie McAlpine) is Tyrone’s ex partner Fiz Stape, who Tyrone raised as his daughter.
Hope’s parents and Hope were confronted by a judge on Friday. He ruled that Hope was not in the best position to have custody.
She instead issued a youth rehab order, and the teenager will have to go to therapy.
She stated that “Hope” will require a lot support and understanding. This will largely be up to the family.
All of you have to pull together.
Fans flooded Twitter with their opinions, many suggesting that she might do it again after the verfict.
Tomorrow night, Coronation Street will continue at 7.30pm ITV. __S.17__
Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 18:52.02 (+0000).