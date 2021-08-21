Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

- Advertisement - Hazel performing in 2019

“I looked up and saw Israeli jets,” the 80s pop-punk icon tells me. I started rowing very quickly to the shore, because a dingy folds like a concertina when it’s in motion. All anyone could see was a little dingy concertinaing across the sea…”

The Lebanese civil war had begun, and the jets were targeting the port. Hazel raced towards the underground change room, reaching the beach. “Then the first bomb went off, so I just ran into the street in a bikini which you wouldn’t normally do in a Muslim country…” - Advertisement - It’s impossible for “talkaholic” Hazel, 66, to give a bad interview. This once-panda-eyed and pink-haired superstar behind Top Ten hits such as Eighth Day, Will You? The once-panda-eyed, pink-haired star behind Top Ten hits like Eighth Day and Will You? has many stories. But the highs of Hazel’s life are off-set by surprising lows, including a traumatic rape and a heart-breaking late miscarriage. She found fame as rebellious singer Kate in the 1980 film Breaking Glass, but never saw a penny from her chart successes. She broke her back four years ago trying to fix the septic tank at her holiday home in France. “I was trying to carry the big stone filter, I fell over, and that was it.” Hazel’s tone is matter-of-fact; her attitude stoic.

Born in Coventry to an Irish father and an English mother, she has one older brother Neil who was in punk band The Flys. Her Galway-born father joined the British Army at 17 to fight in World War II, then moved to Coventry, met her mother and worked at a car-plant. “Dad was part of a big working class male voice choir and he and mum both loved ballroom dancing so he’d either do a gig or they’d dance and all come back to ours. We’d hear people singing, laughing and dancing….” One terrible night, her uncle drove into a lamppost with her parents in the car. Dad nearly lost his life when he smashed through the windshield. Although his throat was cut, he wasn’t so drunk that they could give him anaesthetic. I used to pass by the lamppost. It had a tremendous impact. The perils of drink-driving.” Her parents survived, their marriage didn’t. She says, “I don’t know if it pushed her away.” They split .” . The children shared a bed with their mother, who was nine years old. Neil was only irritated when Hazel began singing. He had severe asthma, and could not stop his wheezing. He said that he couldn’t stop wheezing and had asthma. I responded by saying, “If you won’t keep quiet, I will sing.” And he did. “Haze, I cannot help it p>p>Her initial musical love was The Small Faces and The Kinks. Then she saw I Got Life performed at her local Locarno. I thought, “I want that one,” just like Little Britain’s fella. I was too Minnie Mouse at the time. Now I have it. I have lived up to my potential .” p>She left art college at 16 and fled “because I was selfish” and wanted an adventure. After learning Arabic and French in Morocco, she was then raped by a knife-point rapist in England. So, I got a job as a go-go dancer in Japan. He didn’t want me to leave, and he took me to the airport. Her boyfriend suggested they go to Africa. He left me behind to return to Ghana after I contracted malaria while crossing the Sahara. I realised it was over.”

Joining three-girl group Lady Luck, she toured GI bases across Europe in a Dormobile – “us, three musicians and the manager all together; I ended up driving us back home after our costumes had been nicked.” Hazel persuaded Neil to teach her how to write songs. Although I had never been trained musically, I was able to see patterns and learn how they work. The 70s were a stale era, and women were marginalized in music. Punk changed that.” Breaking Glass was her big break, but she nearly walked out of the audition. “I saw Toyah there, I thought, I’ve got no chance.” A self-help book convinced her that “if you really want something you can do it, but you have to believe…and I landed the lead role. They were looking for someone with an interesting story. They wanted to know if I had written songs. They asked me if I had written any songs. “I said a lot.” “I didn’t care about money, I just wanted to get my records out.”

Around this time, Tony Visconti, who produced Hazel’s album, introduced her to Bowie. I was so in awe. “I was in such awe! The film title was not inspired by his song. It wasn’t. He offered to compose songs, although I already had all the lyrics. He asked me to trim his hair. I was panicking, I didn’t have proper scissors; I used office scissors.” Bowie wanted to see her live. We were there to support Iggy Pop at Camden for 2 nights. It was awful the first night. They yelled at me, “Get off your silly bitch!” I then dropped Will You? Because I believed they would want quicker songs. I decided to drop Will You! just so I can say to myself, ‘Well I did it once before quitting forever…’ “Singing that song to a hostile crowd showed me that people could change in a flash as long as you’re true to yourself. It was a hit with them. I was enjoying the solo saxophone sax and looked back at the wings to see David Bowie. That night completely changed my life. I gave myself permission to be who I was.”

Hazel dated actor John Finch, Midge Ure and Stranglers star Hugh Cornwell “for about a week before he went to prison” (for drug possession). Famous pals included Clash guitarist Mick Jones, who hit on her in the Marquee but wasn’t her type, Elton John, who she taught to balance a spoon on his nose in Tunisia, and George Michael – “such a lovely friend, we’d walk dogs together.” The tabloids claimed they’d had a fling. She is joking. “We had a peck in a video but there was never a romance.” Hazel recalls going to one of George’s parties in LA with then-husband, artist Kurt Bippert. “We were skint and there was so much lovely fruit there. I told Kurt to tie knots in his jacket sleeves and fill them with pineapples.” The couple moved to Rathdrum, Ireland, but over-worked Hazel miscarried at nearly five months and the marriage disintegrated. She still lives there and has renovated the house herself – not always a relaxing process. I was trying to repair the roof when a storm struck. It was so dangerous that I had to remain there till it fell over. I didn’t dare move!”

