Declan Rice is ‘unhappy with West Ham’s transfer position amid Interest in Chelsea and Man Utd

Lingard was recently interviewed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he indicated that he intends to keep the midfielder with the club past the deadline.

He stated that Jesse is the first priority of his team.

Man Utd is your priority. Together, we can share great moments.

“It’s hard to be a manager with players and a team like the one I have now. It’s impossible to tell this weekend that you aren’t playing.

I have to let players leave the squad and starting eleven. They all need to understand that they are going to have a role if the team is to succeed. Jesse is back on track to his fitness. He did well behind closed doors and was in great shape. His part is important.”

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 14:47.10 +0000