Disrupt Startup Alley allows you to pitch your idea. Companies invited to participate in the next Extra Crunch Live episodes

Disrupt 2019 is just around the corner. This year’s show will be packed with amazing panels and discussions, a Startup Battlefield group of highly-regarded companies that launches on our stage, investor insight, and a Virtual Expo Hall full of new services and products in the Startup Alley.

We cannot wait. Literally. We’re going to give you guys a peek at Disrupt startups in the upcoming Extra Crunch Live episodes.

Extra Crunch Live usually meets with investors and founders to find out how they came together and how to make it work for startups. The second half of the episode features the same guests giving live feedback to the viewers who are invited on the virtual stage to pitch their products.

Everyone loves a great pitch-off, truth be told. Extra Crunch Live’s Startup Alley Edition episode will feature a pitch-off. SUA companies will each take to the stage and get 60 seconds to impress us with their startups. Without expert feedback, it would not be a pitch-off.

It’s exciting to announce that investors will be joining me on this episode to share their wisdom and insights with the startup community and our audience.

On September 1, we’ll be joined by Neil Sequeira, co-founder and partner at defy.vc, as well as Stacey Bishop, partner at Scale Venture Partners.

Sequeira worked as General Catalyst’s managing director before launching Defy. Sequeira was a founder of AOLTW Ventures, TimeWarner Investments before joining General Catalyst. Defy’s portfolio includes Dropcam and Nest as well as Bustle. Sequeira is a former member of more than 40 companies boards so we know he will provide valuable feedback to our founders.

Our little pitch-off will benefit from Bishop’s more than twenty years worth of investment expertise. She is currently on the Boards of Abstract, Airspace Demandbase, Extole and Lever. Bishop also has served on numerous boards that saw successful exits, such as HubSpot and Bizible. Bishop is a specialist in business application and will be sharing his knowledge with the pitch-off startups. Register here for Extra Crunch Live with defy.vc and Scale Venture Partners.

On September 8, we’ll be joined by Next47 CEO and Managing Partner Lak Ananth and Moxxie Ventures founder and General Partner Katie Stanton.

Next47 is supported by Siemens AG. Ananth is the founding CEO of Next47. Ananth has served on numerous boards that have helped companies reach $1 billion in valuations. Ananth is a specialist in the emerging fields of deep tech such as AI/ML and vertical SaaS robotics. Verkada and rideOS are just a few of Ananth’s investments.

Katie Stanton is an executive and operator throughout her entire career. She has held roles in many departments including product, marketing, recruiting, media, and comms. After starting her career as a JP Morgan banker, Stanton was also able to serve in the Obama White House and State Department. She is currently a member of Vivendi's board and has made investments in dozens early-stage businesses, such as Airtable, Cameo and Carta, Coinbase and Literati. Register now for Extra Crunch Live at Next47 or Moxxie Ventures.

These Extra Crunch Live episodes are not to be missed. Register now to join us for free!

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 22:50:50 +0000