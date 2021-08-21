Due to “supply”, used car prices have risen to new records New vehicles are subject to constraints

Richard Walker is the Director of Data and Insights at AutoTrader. He blames delays in new car production for why there has been so much demand.

Road users are not ready to wait because of shortages in semiconductor.

According to him, the delay means used car dealers can anticipate a sustained period of additional demand.

He stated that “used car demand is fuelled not only by consumer confidence but also low unemployment, safety concerns on public transport and the current supply limitations in the new market.

