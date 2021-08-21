Entrepreneurs are affected by negative thinking

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Society is being affected by serious issues more often than ever. Unintentionally, we promote an evil on social media. This is negativity. It is true that there have been both good and bad news since man has used reason. But, in this age, it’s possible to communicate in an instant with friends and others from other cultures and spread good or evil.

Negative news and thoughts may become a part of our daily lives. It is possible for negative thoughts or news to become a part of our daily lives. Do you not see all the information about governments and banks?

There are many, just like the previous one. What about the young entrepreneurs who have huge entrepreneurial potential and are not influenced by negativity?

They are they assuming that the stars must align before their project can be started? Is it that we need to have the chemistry to form a government? Wait for banks to become charities, so that we can work together and develop a financial plan. This will not happen.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, used to say: “The World won’t Care about Your Self-Esteem. No matter how good you are about yourself, the world expects you to do something. “We live in an age where everyone around us wants to help us achieve our goals. But for some reason, we are taught that society and the entire world must work together. That the whole human race must find the same way I am successful.

When negative thoughts begin to invade us, the comparisons start. We begin to think: “Steve Job, Michael Jordan and Howard Schultz were already wealthy at my age.” This discouragement can lead to conformity. That is why Bill Gates said: “Do you compare yourself with anyone else in the world? If you do, you’re insulting your self.”

Although being an entrepreneur doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be a millionaire overnight, it can help you improve your life and the lives of those around you. Negative thinking can lead us to constantly criticize the work of others. We disqualify, attack, and believe that they succeeded because they were fortunate or had someone to help them get to where they are today. We become so critical about others that we try to avoid being criticized. This keeps us stuck in a vicious cycle and prevents our progress. Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon) used to say that if you don’t want to be criticised, don’t do it.

Sam Walton, an American businessman says that high expectations can be the key to success.

The previous sentence refers to the mindset young entrepreneurs need. If you do not believe in your idea no one will. You can’t do anything right if you don’t believe you can. That is why you need to change how you think and stop being distracted by the negative news. It is threatening to engulf your social media networks and rob you of the spark of enthusiasm.

PayPal founder Elon Musk says: “You want a future in which you hope for better things, not worse.” This is because they have changed their mentality.

Let me close by quoting Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon): “Life is too short not to surround yourself people who don’t contribute.” You can change your mindset and, if needed, even make new friends.