Genshin Impact now offers fishing with update 2.1

We all know that fishing minigames are the best optional side activity in this great hobby of ours, now that Skyrim’s getting one, no other game has an excuse for leaving out the angling. This is not a joke, making games can be hard. Feature creep is an issue. Okay? I like mini-games of fishing. Now Genshin Impact is getting in on the fishing with its 2.1 update.

There are many fish species available in Teyvat, which you can either use as meat or trade for reward – such as new fishing rods. As the devs explain in a blog, you’ll also be able to place a new furnishing in your personal realm called the Pool of Sapphire Grace, which will let you raise special ornamental fish.

As with many new features for the game, Genshin Impact fishing already leaked ahead of launch, and you can follow that link for a more spoilery breakdown of what to expect, including a breakdown of the actual mechanics of the minigame.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 release date is set to land at the start of September. For a more detailed breakdown on what you can expect from this update, follow the link.

If you missed the 2.1 livestream, you can check it out above.

