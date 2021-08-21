Get over 5G Move over 5G! Speeds that put you to shame

Scientists are working hard to develop a replacement. 6G may be near you in the future… but not before 2029.

The rollout of 5G, the most advanced mobile data technology available, is still a new experience. Some smartphones don’t come with the support technology, and there are still some areas in the UK that haven’t been covered.

- Advertisement -

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics announced this week its researchers had successfully sent data signals using the new communication technology. The experiment saw information being sent wirelessly 100m using 6G terahertz spectrum. This was a new record.

The radio frequency used to wirelessly transmit data between 5G and 6G is the same. The 6G technology uses higher frequencies than 5G, just as 4G uses higher bandwidths than 5G. The new technology includes adaptive beamforming and high-gain antenna switch, as well as artificial intelligence.

6G will be extremely fast once it is up and running. It will transmit 1 Terabyte per second, according to experts. This is a huge improvement on home broadband networks that currently average 1 gigabit per sec, if you are lucky.

The “latency” measurement of delay when sending data will be decreased to less than 100 microseconds. It could reduce awkward pauses during phone calls to almost zero. Sixg could offer up to 100x faster speeds than 5G and be more reliable.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Vodafone offering FREE 5G: How to get superfast data at no extra cost