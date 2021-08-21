Get over 5G Move over 5G! Speeds that put you to shame

The rollout of 5G, the most advanced mobile data technology available, is still a new experience. Some smartphones don’t come with the support technology, and there are still some areas in the UK that haven’t been covered.
Scientists are working hard to develop a replacement. 6G may be near you in the future… but not before 2029.
South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics announced this week its researchers had successfully sent data signals using the new communication technology. The experiment saw information being sent wirelessly 100m using 6G terahertz spectrum. This was a new record.
The radio frequency used to wirelessly transmit data between 5G and 6G is the same. The 6G technology uses higher frequencies than 5G, just as 4G uses higher bandwidths than 5G. The new technology includes adaptive beamforming and high-gain antenna switch, as well as artificial intelligence.
6G will be extremely fast once it is up and running. It will transmit 1 Terabyte per second, according to experts. This is a huge improvement on home broadband networks that currently average 1 gigabit per sec, if you are lucky.
The “latency” measurement of delay when sending data will be decreased to less than 100 microseconds. It could reduce awkward pauses during phone calls to almost zero. Sixg could offer up to 100x faster speeds than 5G and be more reliable.
There are however tradeoffs to all of this speed. Higher frequencies can transfer data faster, but they are more susceptible to being blocked by things like trees. They also don’t travel nearly as far. A UK 6G network will require more transmitters, and this won’t come cheap.
Samsung set the previous 6G signal distance record at 15 meters earlier in this year. Experts in the UK are also working on it. King’s College and the University of Bristol launched 6G Futures, a research group.
Dimitra Simeonidou, University of Bristol’s Professor of Physics said that the team would focus on “truly amazing capabilities” of new technology. This could include holograms and blockchain as well as real-time sensory data for virtual reality.
Boffins don’t stop there. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers already has a team of engineers working on this.7GTechnology.
