Get Quake 2 RTX and Yooka-Laylee video games for free.

Customers with a PC can now download an abundance of free games.

QuakeCon fans have the opportunity to download Quake 2RTX free of charge on GoG.

- Advertisement -

Quake IIRTX has new, path-traced visual effects as well as enhanced texturing and full-ray-tracing.

The experience is also claimed to include dozens more improvements and changes, which are said to rival any game created today.

Official description: “You discover that many of your men are now just a handful after you land on an alien surface.”

You must now fight through fortified military structures, reduce the defenses of the city and stop the enemy’s war machines. The fate of the human race will be decided only then.

- Advertisement -

QuakeCon is held from August 19 to the late evening of August 21.

The event will likely feature a new Quake game, which is expected to go well with the new Quake 2 copy.