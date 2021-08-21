Google Docs: How do you track changes?

Google Docs’ suggestion feature, which is similar to Microsoft Words Track Changes functionality in Microsoft Words, makes it easy to work remotely. Users can make suggestions by using comments within a document. Other users will then be able to respond, either accepting or rejecting them.

This is a great feature to edit. Let’s take a closer look at the process.

Google Docs “track changes” using “Suggesting”.

- Advertisement -

To use Google Docs’ “Suggesting”, you need to have editing permission. You will already have permission enabled if the document was created by you. You must also check that the person who created the document has given you permission to edit it. You can change the permissions by asking them to share it with you through a link, email or phone.

Three ways can you access “Suggesting” functionality. First, highlight the text that you wish to comment and then go to the pop-up menu to the right. Click on the pencil icon at the bottom of both icons to change Google Docs’ mode from Editing to Suggestions.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

A second box will appear with a checkmark in it. This allows you to add comments. This will allow you to comment on the text. Comment simply, or @ mention other users by using their email addresses.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

Another way to go into “Suggesting mode” is by using the menu options located at the top right of Google Docs. To find the Editing drop-down menu, look at the top right corner of your screen.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

- Advertisement -

Select “Suggesting” from the menu.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

The document you enter will automatically turn into a green text and a comment box on the right-hand corner. If you have a lot to comment on, this is a good option.

You can also add comments to Google Docs by clicking on the right-click menu and choosing “Comment”.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

Clicking the “Suggest Edits” button in the same menu will put the document into the “Suggesting mode.”

After you have commented, the file owner will receive an email with your suggestions and an opportunity to open it.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

Google Docs “Suggesting” feature: How to reply to comments

- Advertisement -

There are many ways to respond to Google’s suggestions. Accept the suggested changes by clicking on “check mark”, or click the “x” icon to reject it.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

You can also reply to comments by clicking on the text box, and then typing.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

Other users can be @ mentioned by using the same email address.

You can also quickly accept or deny any suggested edits made by someone. Click on “Review suggestions edits” in the Google Docs “Tools” menu.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

You will see a box with two options: “Accept all” and “Reject all.”

Manage your Google Docs suggestion comment notifications

There are two options to quickly adjust your settings: you can make sure that you don’t miss any comments or turn off notification for comments.

To add comments, click on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen. It is the shape of a speech bubble.

Click on the bell icon to open it. You can then choose the time you would like to receive notification.



Credit: screengrab: google docs

There are three options: “All” means that comments can be made at any time; “Only Yours” means comments may be replied to by others; or “None”, which will mean you won’t receive email notifications about comments in that particular file.

Use keyboard shortcuts for navigation and to reply to comments

You can also use keyboard shortcuts to access Google Docs’ suggestion functionality. To do these things, you can choose a comment to be highlighted and then use the keyboard shortcuts:

Response to the current comment-R

Next comment: J

You can move to the previous comment by clicking K

Resolve current comments – E

Leave current comment -U

Get to work editing.

Publiated at Sun 22 August 2021, 02:21:43 GMT +0000