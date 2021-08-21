Google removes eight other dangerous apps from its Play Store. Now YOU have to act

Google has purged its Play Store marketplace of eight more dangerous apps that could seriously cost Android users. The Android developers have taken down a variety of fraudulent cryptocurrency apps that were designed to lure users to costly subscriptions.

These bogus applications allegedly aid Android users in cryptocurrency mining and were sometimes downloaded more than 100,000 times via the Google Play Store. Trend Micro security specialists discovered this threat and advised that victims may be able to sign up for subscriptions of almost PS150.

- Advertisement -

Most of the apps could be downloaded for free, however one was $5.99 and the other at $12.99.

Speaking about its findings, Trend Micro said: “We recently discovered eight deceptive mobile apps that masquerade as cryptocurrency cloud mining applications, where users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money into a cloud-mining operation.

READ MORE: The terrifying Android scam has returned! This is how to prevent it