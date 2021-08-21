Google removes eight other dangerous apps from its Play Store. Now YOU have to act

Google has purged its Play Store marketplace of eight more dangerous apps that could seriously cost Android users. The Android developers have taken down a variety of fraudulent cryptocurrency apps that were designed to lure users to costly subscriptions.
These bogus applications allegedly aid Android users in cryptocurrency mining and were sometimes downloaded more than 100,000 times via the Google Play Store. Trend Micro security specialists discovered this threat and advised that victims may be able to sign up for subscriptions of almost PS150.
Most of the apps could be downloaded for free, however one was $5.99 and the other at $12.99.
Speaking about its findings, Trend Micro said: “We recently discovered eight deceptive mobile apps that masquerade as cryptocurrency cloud mining applications, where users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money into a cloud-mining operation.
READ MORE: The terrifying Android scam has returned! This is how to prevent it
We discovered, however, that the malicious apps only fool victims into paying for subscriptions that cost an average of US$15 per month and for mining abilities that are higher without any return.
Trend Micro submitted its findings to Google Play Store. The apps were then removed.
The Play Store has removed the app but it won’t matter if any software was installed previously on an Android device. You can only protect yourself by removing them yourself. Right now.
This is the complete list of Android apps that are causing trouble.
BitFunds Crypto Cloud Mining * Cloud Mining Bitcoin (BTC), – Pool Mining Cloud Cloud Wallet Crypto Holic Bitcoin Cloud Mining * Daily Crypto Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System Bitcoin 2021 * MineBit PRO – Crypto Cloud Mining and btc miner * Ethereum (ETH), – Pool Mining Cloud
Trend Micro stated that they found many similar apps after looking for cloud mining, despite these apps being taken from Google Play.
Cyber security specialists stated that “more than 120” fake cryptocurrency mining apps were still online.
Trend Micro offered advice to Android users on how they can spot fake cryptocurrency apps in the Google Play Store.
These are some of the warning signs you should be looking out for.
Pay attention to the reviews. Apps that are fake will get many five-star reviews when they go public. But don’t let these reviews fool you. These reviews may actually be paid reviews. One star reviews are more important.
You should not enter a wrong or invalid cryptocurrency wallet address. Trend Micro discovered that the majority of malicious malware samples treat wallet addresses only as empty values. If a user encodes a invalid wallet address, and it is accepted by the app and can perform subsequent operations, then there’s a good chance that the app is fraudulent.
* Turn off the mining process and restart the phone or app. Many mining operations for fake apps can be simulated using local counters. If a mining app is stopped in the background and a device restarts after it starts mining, then the system will forcefully clear the counter to reset it back to zero.
Check to confirm if there are any withdrawal fees. Transferring cryptocurrency will require a handling fee. This is quite high in comparison to the cost of cloud mining. Free withdrawals of cryptocurrency are therefore very suspect.
Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 07:15:13 +0000