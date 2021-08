We must stress that Kane was completely professional following the controversy over his late return. There was some confusion.

He wants to go to Man City but is still attached to Spurs.

- Advertisement -

We’ve all seen the end of these situations – Modric, (Dimitar), Berbatov and Bale eventually made their moves. It’s only a matter now that Kane will be leaving Spurs.

Publication: Sat 21 August 2021, 06:40:06 +0000