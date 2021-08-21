He was the NI inventor that saved thousands of lives

To date, more than 7.600 people have been saved by the plane ejector seats.

In 1944, an engineer from Northern Ireland invented it.

James Martin, a Crossgar, County Down resident, started working on the seat shortly after Valentine Baker, his business partner and friend, was killed in an airplane accident.

The Martin-Baker aviation company now makes the ejection chair a part of pilot and aircraft safety worldwide.

The Ulster Transport Museum has a new exhibit that showcases rare footage from the testing of an ejector chair. so you can see early prototypes.

Museum of Innovation, a permanent exhibit that honors pioneers in engineering from Northern Ireland, is located at the Museum of Innovation.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 23:34.21 +0000