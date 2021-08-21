HSBC App not Working: Bank customers are hit by error Log in message

UPDATEHSBC responded to claims that the mobile app had stopped functioning for thousands of customers.

The bank recently posted a tweet apologizing to customers and confirming that they are working on a solution.

A tweet from HSBC reads, “Our Online & Mobile Banking Services are currently unavailable.” We are sorry for this and working to rectify it. For the most recent updates, please check here.

HSBC The mobile app is down at the moment, preventing thousands of customers from logging in. Customers of HSBC have reported that they cannot access their banking tool. This allows them to view balances and transfer money. It also generates codes to enable online banking. Express Online reached out to the bank in order to determine the cause and the timeframe for the app's return. The independent website Down Detector received many reports about the HSBC application not working.