Hubble captures an amazing image of a vibrant spiral galaxy

When astronauts last visited the Hubble-sized telescope, which was about the size of a school bus, they set up a reliable new camera.

This “workhouse camera” (Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3), still captures bright and vivid galaxies throughout the cosmos twelve years later. On Friday, NASA shared a resplendent image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1385.

The galaxy’s arms can be seen along its sides and bottom, while the bright core shows areas rich in stars. It is 68 million miles away.

The glorious NGC 1385.

Credit to ESA / Hubble & NASA / J. Lee & the PHANGS–HST Team

The legendary Hubble Telescope is aging, though it’s still clearly producing rich cosmic images. Yet the intensely anticipated next generation of space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, is currently set to launch on Halloween 2021.

Hubble has an eight-foot mirror. Webb’s giant mirror measures over 21 feet in diameter. A larger mirror will give you better resolution for deep space objects. Keep an eye out for the fall launch.

Publited Sat, 21 August 2021 at 16:33:33 +0000