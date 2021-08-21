Ice-T grieves for Joseph, his producer friend. Taheim Bryan, who was killed in New York City by an unknown gunman

- Advertisement -

Ice-T is grieving the loss of his friend Joseph Taheim Bryan after he was fatally ‘gunned down while sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz’ in New York City on Thursday night.

My friend was killed by ‘MFs last night. This is not something I can stand behind. Taheim was an excellent dude who made positive moves,” the rapper (63) tweeted Friday night and shared a picture of Bryan and himself.

Law enforcement sources informed the New York Post that Bryan, who recently produced the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was ‘killed around 11:15 p.m.’ while parked outside the Jackson Park luxury apartment complex in Long Island City.

Tragic: Ice-T grieves the death of Joseph Taheim Bryan (who was killed in a gunshot accident)

- Advertisement -

He continued, “He wrote and we made Equal Standard together.” His wife and daughter were left behind. He was followed home by dirty MFs who killed him.

Bryan was hit by four shots in his arm and abdomen before the shooter fled.

The assassin ‘was allegedly dropped off around the corner on Jackson Avenue by the driver of a dark-colored Mazda,’ Deadline reported.

The father of three was in mourning. Two hours later, he tweeted that “losing your friends and family on the streets makes it cold”.

PTSD is a serious condition. What number of your close friends were murdered? He wrote, “It changes you.”

- Advertisement -

Bryan was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, Manhattan. He was declared dead.

The father-of-3 tweeted later on Friday that “losing friends, family and neighbors to the street makes you cold.”

PTSD is a serious condition. What number of your close friends were murdered? He wrote, “It changes you.”

Bryan and Ice-T collaborated on Equal Standard which was launched in May

The tweet was shared by him on Instagram. It received more than 12,601 Likes within three hours, and many supportive comments.

Fans and followers immediately sent condolences to the star.

One wrote: “I am so so sorry for your friend. Praying for his family,” while others shared their tragic stories of gun violence.